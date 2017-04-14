Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Discuss Their Real-Life Romance

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell didn't experience love at first sight.

The couple, who also star on The Americans together, met 10 years before working together, but Rhys might have some regrets about how he first try to get Russell's attention.

"We actually met a very long long time ago," he confessed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I very drunkenly asked her for her number when she was a young, single, slip of a thing, so I sort of knew then when I was 26."

While sipping beers on the late-night show, Rhys and Russell continued to tell their love saga. The Welsh actor admitted the entire exchange took place in a parking lot, which he jokingly described as "very romantic."