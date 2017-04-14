Nicole Richie, John Michael Higgins and Sherri Shepherd are clowning around ahead of Red Nose Day—and E! News has the exclusive first look at the three stars getting into the spirit. To show their support for the annual campaign, which aims to end childhood poverty, Great News' Richie and Higgins and Trial and Error's Shepherd wore red noses ahead of the annual telethon.

Since 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $60 million in the U.S.

Started in the U.K. in 1985, Comic Relief's campaign has raised over $1 billion globally.