Doctor Who returns this Saturday for Peter Capaldi's final season, but it's not all about goodbyes.

Season 10 also introduces us to Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), the Doctor's newest companion on his adventures through space and time. She's smart, funny, not afraid to say exactly what she thinks, and also happens to be the show's first openly gay companion—a fact which is casually established in her very first scene.

Bill has a lot to live up to as the new companion as she follows in the shoes of Amy (Karen Gillan), Martha (Freema Agyeman), Donna (Katherine Tate), Rose (Billie Piper), and most recently Clara (Jenna Coleman), but it's also hard to watch this Saturday's premiere and not think Bill has the potential to carve a really fun and interesting path for herself.

We got on the phone with Mackie (before her character was revealed to be gay) to talk about what it's like to be the new companion and just what we can expect from Bill, the spunky french fry seller.