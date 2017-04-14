Baby Luna has been living a life filled with love and luxury.

Ever since John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first child into the world one year ago today, the Hollywood parents have been generous in documenting candid family moments.

Along the way, the proud mom and dad have also proven that their daughter lives one fantastic life.

Before turning four months old, Luna was able to travel all the way to Italy where mom and dad once exchanged wedding vows. And just last month, the couple headed to Morocco where their child absolutely had a ticket for the unforgettable trip.

While it's too soon to tell just how athletic Luna will become, mom and dad treated the happy baby to a Los Angeles Dodgers game where she rocked an adorable baby onesie in her box seat.