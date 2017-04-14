Baby Luna has been living a life filled with love and luxury.
Ever since John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first child into the world one year ago today, the Hollywood parents have been generous in documenting candid family moments.
Along the way, the proud mom and dad have also proven that their daughter lives one fantastic life.
Before turning four months old, Luna was able to travel all the way to Italy where mom and dad once exchanged wedding vows. And just last month, the couple headed to Morocco where their child absolutely had a ticket for the unforgettable trip.
While it's too soon to tell just how athletic Luna will become, mom and dad treated the happy baby to a Los Angeles Dodgers game where she rocked an adorable baby onesie in her box seat.
And when the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals, Luna just so happened to have a VIP seat for all of the action.
Whether she was photographed at public events or on social media, Luna always had a fabulous outfit picked out by mom.
From Kardashian Kids Collection items to a teeny tiny pair of baby Yeezys from North West and Saint West, this fashionista was on the best-dressed list from a very young age.
As for Luna's first Halloween, Chrissy couldn't decide between a Minnie Mouse, hot dog, peacock or banana costume. So what does one do? You buy all of them! And for the record: We're so glad she did.
Personal items aside, Luna has also experienced moments that you can't exactly put a price tag on.
When it was time for John to film his official music video for "Love Me Now," he wanted his wife and daughter to star in the finished product. And before she even turned one, Luna became the life of the party at celebrity stylist Monica Rose's baby shower where she was able to mingle with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
While plans about any and all celebrations for Luna's first birthday remain top secret, it's fair to assume something special will be planned. After all, Chrissy teased something delicious was coming when she Instagrammed from Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman's studio in Los Angeles.
"Thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna's upcoming bday!" she wrote online. "I'll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready."
Happy Birthday, Luna!