If you're a morning show viewer, chances are you're feeling pretty darn pumped for Funday Monday.
No, there isn't a major tell-all interview on the calendar. And no, a beloved band or movie cast isn't reuniting for the first time in decades.
Instead, the one and only Hoda Kotb is making her return to the 10 a.m. hour of Today after a much-deserved maternity leave.
Although plenty of talented, beloved parents have taken some time off in the daytime genre, there's an extra level of excitement surrounding Hoda's return. If you're wondering why, we're here to break it down.
The NBC News veteran surprised millions of viewers two months ago when she announced the adoption of a baby girl named Haley Joy. While Hoda's co-workers were more than excited to hear the news, it was ordinary viewers at home who flooded the new mom with well wishes.
"I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved," Kathie Lee Gifford shared on the show. "Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we're so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it."
While Hoda has shared plenty of updates on social media and even called into the morning show for special occasions, fans are still hoping to hear more about the newest family member who has already had a huge impact on the journalist.
"It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all, but I just didn't know that this kind of love existed," Hoda previously shared with People. "I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!' But it feels totally real."
For some viewers, they are simply happy to watch Kathie Lee and Hoda together again. While guest co-hosts including Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Ferguson have brought plenty of LOL-worthy moments, there's no denying the TV magic that comes when the fourth hour co-hosts are together.
Whether participating in popular segments like Ambush Makeovers and Who Knew?! to Spanky Tuesday and iHoda, the pair's friendship and chemistry is undeniable from beginning to end.
"I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected," Hoda shared on the duo's nine-year anniversary. Kathie Lee added, "You've changed mine, too, Hoda. Honestly, I have been blessed in my life two times to work with the most extraordinary people in the world and it just keeps getting better, and I love you and come home to us soon, OK, baby?"
That wish is about to come true.
Tomorrow morning, Hoda will join Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Kathie Lee and the rest of the Today family for a special welcome back celebration. We'll be ready—with our wine—bright and early!
