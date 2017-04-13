Bet no one told you Friends was gonna be this way.

More than 13 years after the beloved NBC series aired its final new episode, fans are getting another way to experience the unforgettable show.

Friends! The Musical is described as an unofficial musical parody of the iconic sitcom that is planned to debut in New York City this fall.

The off-Broadway production will be hosted at The Triad Theatre and is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith. And for those unaware of the duo's experience, they are the minds behind past musical parodies of Saved by the Bell and Full House.