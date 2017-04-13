Bet no one told you Friends was gonna be this way.
More than 13 years after the beloved NBC series aired its final new episode, fans are getting another way to experience the unforgettable show.
Friends! The Musical is described as an unofficial musical parody of the iconic sitcom that is planned to debut in New York City this fall.
The off-Broadway production will be hosted at The Triad Theatre and is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith. And for those unaware of the duo's experience, they are the minds behind past musical parodies of Saved by the Bell and Full House.
"Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!" Tobly told Entertainment Weekly. "It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show Friends after creating parody musicals about Saved by the Bell, Full House, and Beverley Hills, 90210. Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor's lives."
He added, "Oh and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica. We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two — our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey."
The publication was also able to obtain some of the original songs that will be included in the production.
"How You Doing, Ladies?" will be performed by Joey while Ross and Rachel will portray "Will They or Won't They." As for Janice, she has an original song appropriately titled "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!"
While official dates have yet to be announced, tickets are scheduled to go on sale this June. For more information, visit the musical's website.