Well that was fun. And weird. But mostly fun!

Riverdale just celebrated Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) birthday with a typically out of control high school party, complete with kegs and the mischievous presence of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

Simply because she loves to make things messy (and to get back at Veronica for stealing her Vixen thunder), Cheryl decided to make up a game that involved everyone telling their biggest secrets. Or rather it involved Cheryl telling those secrets, with some help from Chuck (Jordan Calloway) and Dilton (Major Curda).

Everyone learned that Veronica's (Camila Mendes) dad bought the drive-in land from prison, and that Betty (Lili Reinhart) tortured Chuck, and about Archie's (KJ Apa) relationship with Ms. Grundy. Cheryl took everyone down one by one, and Veronica even fought back with a quick accusation of twincest (finally, someone said it!), but the damage was done.