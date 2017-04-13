Way to take the fun out of fast food, Gwyneth Paltrow.

With summer quickly approaching, the smart folks at Goop have released their official fast food guide that is described as a compilation of recommended orders and menu hacks.

At the same time, the site also reveals the chains where it's best to just order the fries if you have to pay a visit.

Before we get to the hardest critiques, can we start on a good note with the chains that have "clean-ish options?"

Wendy's got rave reviews for their Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad while Chipotle's Salad Bowl with brown rice, veggies and black beans will leave you "good to go."