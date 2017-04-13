2017 isn't even halfway over and it's already been a whirlwind year for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

The A-listers, who originally parted ways back in 2015, have seen their names in the headlines for all sorts of reasons as of late—ranging from positive to downright false.

And while today's news that the two officially filed for divorce certainly won't shock those who have been following the former couple's story over the last several years, it's safe to say that the exes have seen their fair share of ups and downs recently.

Earlier this year, the rumor mill went into overdrive claiming that the two were actually close to reconciling. Sources told E! News, however, that the speculation couldn't have been further from the truth.