Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are ready to officially put an end to their marriage.

E! News can confirm the couple filed for divorce this week nearly two years after announcing they were separating after 10 years of marriage.

In court documents, the pair want joint legal and physical custody of their children. The petition and response were also filed together, which means it was coordinated.

Unlike many other famous pairs who called it quits in the Hollywood spotlight, these two remained friendly exes while co-parenting their three kids.

"Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," one source told E! News back in March. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."