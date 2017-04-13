Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are ready to officially put an end to their marriage.
E! News can confirm the couple filed for divorce this week nearly two years after announcing they were separating after 10 years of marriage.
In court documents, the pair want joint legal and physical custody of their children. The petition and response were also filed together, which means it was coordinated.
Unlike many other famous pairs who called it quits in the Hollywood spotlight, these two remained friendly exes while co-parenting their three kids.
"Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," one source told E! News back in March. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."
Our insider added, "They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."
And when the separation news was first announced, the couple put on a united front in their joint statement. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the Hollywood stars shared. "This will be our only comment on this private family matter. Thank you for understanding."
Even though they may no longer be together romantically, both Ben and Jen have shared plenty of kind words about each other.
While talking with E! News last March, Ben had nothing but nice things to say about the mother of his children.
"Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with," he shared with us. "We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."
"We are definitely a modern family," Jennifer added in a separate interview with NBC's Today show. "We're doing really well."
According to TMZ, who first broke the story, the couple is negotiating a financial settlement. The divorce could become final in as little as six months.