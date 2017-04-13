Their romance has taken them all over the world. But once George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcome twins, there may only be one place this family officially calls home.
As the excitement continues to grow for the couple to officially become parents, it appears both parties are carefully planning their next steps.
According to a source, the tentative plan is to have Amal have the babies in London. The couple will also live and nest in their U.K. home for the twin's first years of life.
And while it's far too early to say if the kids will definitely stay in London for grade school, our insider assures us that George "is really excited to be a dad" while Amal plans to stay low-key for a while once the babies are born.
ABACA/INSTARimages.com
In other words, don't expect to see the human rights attorney photographed out and about with the twins immediately.
Back in February, George appeared on the French program Rencontres de Cinema where he was asked about his baby news. While the actor is trying to keep things private, he couldn't help but smile when sharing his happiness.
"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he gushed to film journalist Laurent Weil. "We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."
As for his close friends, they couldn't be more excited at the thought of George and Amal adding mom and dad to their already impressive resumes.
"I'm very excited. Obviously we're friends of parenthood. I think it's incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think," Cindy Crawford recently shared with E! News' Marc Malkin. "She's just so amazing and they're just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step."
She continued, "It was like all of a sudden he might get married and he might have a family. It's incredible. We are very excited for them."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom