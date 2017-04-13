Their romance has taken them all over the world. But once George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcome twins, there may only be one place this family officially calls home.

As the excitement continues to grow for the couple to officially become parents, it appears both parties are carefully planning their next steps.

According to a source, the tentative plan is to have Amal have the babies in London. The couple will also live and nest in their U.K. home for the twin's first years of life.

And while it's far too early to say if the kids will definitely stay in London for grade school, our insider assures us that George "is really excited to be a dad" while Amal plans to stay low-key for a while once the babies are born.