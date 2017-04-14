5 Days, 5 Ways: Sara Sampaio Is Giving Us Major Sneaker Envy

ESC: 5 Days, Martha Hunt

TheStewartofNY/Splash News

Warmer weather is coming, and stars are changing up their wardrobe to go with it.

Monday started with an off-the-shoulder look that's been everywhere this past year (not that we're complaining—if the trend rolls into the next couple seasons we wouldn't be mad). While on a stroll with her adorable pooch, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt sported a Hellessy blouse with a classic pair of blue jeans and high-top Converse.

The top's not your typical cut (you know, the one we've seen everywhere). The defined structure of this shirt brings forth a flattering and unique shape without over-complicating your appearance.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways Market

Mango Striped Blouse, $46

ESC: 5 Days, Kelly Rowland

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Then there's Kelly Rowland, who proves that floral pants are making a comeback. Although this print isn't essentially groundbreaking for the season, the playful pattern is always on point for this time of the year and adds a fresh essence to your look. If the matchy-matchy style (as shown on the star) seems too intimidating, pair your floral trousers with some basic items to keep your bottoms as statement-making as possible. 

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways Market

Topshop Floral Jacquard Cigarette Trousers, $85

ESC: 5 Days, Sienna Miller

CValdes/Photo Image Press/Splash

There's no doubt that Sienna Miller spiced up the red carpet in her Proenza Schouler ensemble. Whether paired with high-waisted jeans or, in this case, a bright pleated maxi skirt, it's clear a high-neck, sleeveless shirt is a wardrobe essential. 

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways Market

Zara High Neck Ribbed T-Shirt, $20

ESC: 5 Days, Sara Sampaio

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Sara Sampaio's plunging neckline may seem like the main show-stopper, but it was the supermodel's shoes that really caught our eye. Whether it be with a metallic texture or satin laces, it's time to change up your basic pair of sneakers this spring. Wear this item like your regular tennis shoes, you'll just look more fashion-forward than usual.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways Market

Jil Sander Low-Top Satin Trainers, $348

ESC: 5 Days, Karlie Kloss

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

The week wouldn't be complete without a little bit of athleisure, since it's no secret that stars (and everyone) still love this look. Wondering how to change up this casual outfit? Throw on a killer bomber like Karlie Kloss. The It girl's bomber jacket adds the right amount of dimension to a slim-fit style without taking away from her lax appearance. 

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways Market

H&M Bomber Jacket, $20

Looks like spring trends are off to an exciting start!

