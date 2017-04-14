Warmer weather is coming, and stars are changing up their wardrobe to go with it.

Monday started with an off-the-shoulder look that's been everywhere this past year (not that we're complaining—if the trend rolls into the next couple seasons we wouldn't be mad). While on a stroll with her adorable pooch, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt sported a Hellessy blouse with a classic pair of blue jeans and high-top Converse.

The top's not your typical cut (you know, the one we've seen everywhere). The defined structure of this shirt brings forth a flattering and unique shape without over-complicating your appearance.