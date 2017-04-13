It appears Wissam Al Mana may be sending a message to Janet Jackson—and anyone who is questioning their split for that matter.
The Qatari businessman has changed his website, WissamAlMana.com, to reflect some personal beliefs, sharing a passage from the Quran.
It reads, "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. - 3:186"
The couple separated after five years of marriage and just three months after their son, Eissa Al Mana's birth.
E! News confirmed the split over the weekend, but a source told People they called it quits not long after they welcomed their son.
"They separated shortly after the baby was born. The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds."
Jackson was raised as a Jehovah's Witness (which she has distanced herself from) and Al Mana is Muslim.
However, another source told The Mail on Sunday (who first reported the news) that they're working things out amicably as they focus on how to co-parent.
"They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart," the source said. "It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London."