It appears Wissam Al Mana may be sending a message to Janet Jackson—and anyone who is questioning their split for that matter.

The Qatari businessman has changed his website, WissamAlMana.com, to reflect some personal beliefs, sharing a passage from the Quran.

It reads, "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. - 3:186​"