Putting the entire future of superhero movies on the shoulders of one character is asking a lot, but if anyone is up to the task, it's Wonder Woman.

The current journey of the superhero genre, and more specifically the DC Comics universe (that would be Batman, Superman and their friends) is a storied and complicated one. It's nearly impossible to follow up Christopher Nolan and The Dark Knight—after a superhero achieves the near impossible of winning an Oscar, there isn't much room to go up. But the comic book show must go on and DC gave it a go to...let's just say...varying levels of success.

First, there was Man of Steel, starring the unarguably hunky Henry Cavill in perhaps the most downcast 2.5 hours in film's history. We're exaggerating, clearly, but it's widely agreed upon that the flick was not exactly uplifting. Then came last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which hit theaters to mixed reviews. Critical reception was harsh, to say the least, and it's never good when the most viral thing to come out of a movie's opening weekend is a video of its star's forlorn reaction to said reviews while Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" plays.