The Fast and the Furious Franchise by the Numbers

Today is the day! The eighth installment of one of the world's biggest movie franchises, The Fate of the Furious, hits theaters nationwide. The $3.9 billion series has already hit record-breaking numbers in China, racking up over $45 million in pre-sale tickets!

The franchise tragically lost integral cast member Paul Walker in 2013 shortly after the release of Fast & Furious 6, which led to a very emotionally captivating, record-breaking release of Furious 7 in 2015.

The Fate of the Furious welcomes fan favorites Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) back to the big screen, and is also bringing in Academy award-winning actresses Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. With so much A-list power in one movie, everyone will be watching to see if the new action-packed flick can break the $1.5 billion record Furious 7 brought in at the box office in 2015.