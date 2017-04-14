Everything you need to know about American Gods is right here. In the exclusive video below, Ricky Whittle and the cast and crew break down just what is happening in Starz's anticipated new series from Bryan Fuller based on Neil Gaiman's book of the same name.

"When we first meet Shadow he's in prison and the warden brings him to his office and reveals his wife has been in an accident," Whittle explains.

Shadow Moon is getting out early, but his wife is dead. Yin and the yang of it. "Shadow is broken," Gaiman says. "His life has fallen apart." But his life is about to change. Shadow Moon gets a job proposal from Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and soon discovers the gods are real. And they're preparing for war.