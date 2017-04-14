Starz
Everything you need to know about American Gods is right here. In the exclusive video below, Ricky Whittle and the cast and crew break down just what is happening in Starz's anticipated new series from Bryan Fuller based on Neil Gaiman's book of the same name.
"When we first meet Shadow he's in prison and the warden brings him to his office and reveals his wife has been in an accident," Whittle explains.
Shadow Moon is getting out early, but his wife is dead. Yin and the yang of it. "Shadow is broken," Gaiman says. "His life has fallen apart." But his life is about to change. Shadow Moon gets a job proposal from Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and soon discovers the gods are real. And they're preparing for war.
"I think I'm losing my mind," Shadow says in the preview.
"There are bigger sacrifices one might be asked to make then going a little mad," Wednesday says.
"There's a storm brewing between the new gods and the old," Whittle explains.
All the gods have the same power source: worship. The gods of old are being pushed out by the new gods of technology, fame, money, media, etc., but Mr. Wednesday and Shadow Moon hope to unite the old against the new.
"War is coming," Gaiman says.
The cast also includes Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Pablo Schreiber, Jonathan Tucker, Cloris Leachman, Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Orlando Jones, Dane Cook, Corbin Bernsen and Jeremy Davis.
American Gods will premiere in April 30 on Starz.