How Motherhood Brought Out Chrissy Teigen's Best Self

While motherhood had a challenging start for Chrissy Teigen, the rewards were tenfold.

As the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has candidly revealed over the last few years, getting pregnant was a challenge she and husband John Legend faced for years before conceiving their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in 2015. While the wait was difficult, one of Hollywood's most famous pairings officially became first-time parents the following April. Though life as they knew it had changed, little Luna swiftly found a sweet spot in their new trio.

"We feel like she kind of just came into our life and she's completely adapted to our lifestyle," the famous foodie told E! News three months after giving birth. "We still do really fun things and get to travel and she's just our little sidekick now. She's our new plus one."

However, as any woman who's welcomed a child into her life understands, Teigen knew things would never be exactly the same again. "You definitely do have to change. You just have to," she told Refinery29 of adapting to life as a parent. "You naturally change because there's something else that consumes your mind at all times and I don't think you can help that."