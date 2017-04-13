Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been living it up in Paris in honor of the launch of the Louis Vuitton collection titled Masters in Paris.

While catching a glimpse of Theroux in Ross Gellar-like leather pants alongside his wife, who donned a leather corset (do they ever not complement each other?!), has been plenty to make fans swoon, it got us here at E! News thinking about their romantic getaway to the City of Light. While it's entirely possible they aren't footing the bill for their trip—Louis Vuitton not only could be paying for their stay but also could even be paying them for attending—we decided to crunch the numbers on what it would be like to replicate a vacation like theirs.