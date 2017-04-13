Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been living it up in Paris in honor of the launch of the Louis Vuitton collection titled Masters in Paris.
While catching a glimpse of Theroux in Ross Gellar-like leather pants alongside his wife, who donned a leather corset (do they ever not complement each other?!), has been plenty to make fans swoon, it got us here at E! News thinking about their romantic getaway to the City of Light. While it's entirely possible they aren't footing the bill for their trip—Louis Vuitton not only could be paying for their stay but also could even be paying them for attending—we decided to crunch the numbers on what it would be like to replicate a vacation like theirs.
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Here is what we came up with:
Flights: If the A-List couple flew first class on a commercial airline, their tickets from Los Angeles to Paris could run $12,000-$18,000 one-way. For two people, that comes down to $24,000 - $36,000 each way.
Then again, if these two lovebirds decided to fly privately to Paris, the ride could cost around $53,000-$74,000 each way—if they touch down for a fuel stop. A nonstop, private flight could set these two back about $92,510 - $120,380 each way depending on aircraft.
Hotel: According to a source, Aniston and Theroux have been staying at the Plaza Athénée. Suites at the luxurious hotel run from $1,169 per night to $14,879 per night.
Food: Aniston and Theroux have been spotted dining at Verjus on rue de Richelieu. Menus online don't list a la carte prices, but a tasting menu costs $72 per person. An added wine pairing costs an additional $58 per person.
Shopping: In their free time, Aniston and Theroux have been spotted at Chanel, where items from the couture company's 2017 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection run anywhere from $1,700-$8,500. They also attended the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons master collection celebration at the Louvre. Accessories and bags from the collection start at $585 and can cost up to $4,000.
Living the celebrity way, while luxurious, will cost you a pretty penny.