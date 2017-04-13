NBC
Does this impress you much? Shania Twain has joined The Voice.
Twain will serve as the key advisor to The Voice season 12's Top 12 contestants. She'll appear in the April 24th episode of NBC's reality singing competition. The news was announced on Twitter.
"Excited to announce that I'll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8 p.m. ET/PT," Twain tweeted.
Twain previously mentored contestants on American Idol and is gearing up for the release of a new album. The singer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is the top-selling female country artists of all time. In addition to Grammys, Twain has won CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and recently the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony.
Other key advisors in the past include Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Chris Martin, Nate Ruess and Taylor Swift . Cyrus went on to serve as one of the coaches on the competition series. Current coaches are Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
On Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. both nights, the remaining contestants will compete for a spot in the Top 12 during live playoffs, which will feature real-time voting on The Voice app and Twitter. Contestants can vote for two artists with the remaining spot being selected by the coaches.
Currently The Voice is averaging a combined 3.3 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic and 13.7 million viewers overall when live plus seven day averages.
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
