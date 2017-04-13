Does this impress you much? Shania Twain has joined The Voice.

Twain will serve as the key advisor to The Voice season 12's Top 12 contestants. She'll appear in the April 24th episode of NBC's reality singing competition. The news was announced on Twitter.

"Excited to announce that I'll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8 p.m. ET/PT," Twain tweeted.

Twain previously mentored contestants on American Idol and is gearing up for the release of a new album. The singer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is the top-selling female country artists of all time. In addition to Grammys, Twain has won CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and recently the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony.