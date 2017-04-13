Renee Young is married!

The Total Divas star just secretly married her boyfriend and WWE star Dean Ambrose.

Marriage rumors started to fly after the WWE commentator and Ambrose were both spotted wearing rings on TV. Young then took to Twitter to confirm the marriage speculation this week.

She wrote to her followers, "Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love."

The couple's relationship has been documented on Total Divas over the past year, including them spending time at their house in Las Vegas.