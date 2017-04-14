9 Things You Need to Throw a Coachella Party Like Joe Jonas

  by
  &

by Alanah Joseph |

Coachella off to a great start - thank you @airbnb for the complimentary house! come on over ????

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

A lot of the Coachella fun happens outside of the festival gates.

Of course, watching your favorite musician perform is worth the trip, but how does partying with Joe Jonas at his Airbnb mansion sound? Pretty epic, right? Last year, the singer opened doors to a luxurious five bedroom estate, courtesy of Airbnb, inviting his friends for some fun in the sun. Previously owned by singer-actor Bing Crosby, the manor includes a beautiful pool, hot tub, pool table and an array of Hollywood posters—perfect for the star.

Making a weekend jaunt soon? Instead of a hotel or tent, grab a rental (if there are any left) with your friends for a Joe Jonas-inspired party that will last from minute you wake to when you fall asleep. If you aren't headed to Palm Springs this year, we've got everything you need for the ultimate poolside extravaganza below. 

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Urban Outfitters Margarita Pool Float, $26

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Bigmouth Inc. Inflatable Fruit Drink Pool Floats, $9.99

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Pier 1 Imports Double Mason Jar Chalk Note Drink Dispenser, $49.95

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Target Printed Pineapple Beach Towel, NOW $9.34

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Men's Nike Zig Water Shedding Swim Trunks, Now $42.99

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Topshop Embrioded Crochet Bikini Top, $40; Topshop Embroidered Crochet Bikini Bottoms, $35

Quay All My Love, $68
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Quay All My Love, $68

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

LexMod Laguna 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set in Espresso Orange, Now $1,764.38

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Outsunny Folding PE Rattan Wicker Chaise Lounge Chair, $159.99

ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb
ESC: Joe Jonas, Airbnb

Coola Suncare Sport Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $24

Now you're ready to par-tay!

