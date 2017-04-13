Another year of Coachella is upon us, and Vanessa Hudgens still reigns supreme.

The longtime Coachella Queen has been holding on to her high post since at least 2010. She turns up to the Empire Polo Club year after year, always dressed to the nines in her full bohemian garb and ready to be the living embodiment of carefree.

She wears floppy hats. She wears see-through pants. She goes barefoot. She tosses her hair back and forth. She runs across the festival grounds with a look of glee that only the most worry-free person could have. She twirls. She brings her own picnic blankets. She worships the sun. She carries giant flowers. She probably listens to music, since that is the technical reason for being at Coachella, but who can really know for sure.