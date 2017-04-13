Zeke Smith is opening up about the moment Jeff Varner chose to out him on Survivor: Game Changers.

On Wednesday night's episode, Smith revealed he's transgender after Varner chose to out him in front of everyone.

After the episode aired, Varner took to Instagram to apologize to Smith. "Yep. I did that. And I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologies to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended. I recklessly revealed something I mistakenly believed everyone already knew. I was wrong and make no excuses for it. I own responsibility in what is the worst decision of my life."