Shimma, shimma!

In this model edition of Bitch Stole My Look, runway darlings Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman hit the town in almost identical slinky, silver chain dresses. This sexy slip number has become quite trendy of late, and now, we have a friendly competition between two It girls on our hands!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channeled Paris Hilton by wearing a custom $9,000 LaBourjoisie mini covered in Swarovski crystals to celebrate her 21st birthday at Delilah last November. The fashionista accessorized the glamorous '20s-inspired look with choker necklaces and a fur stole.