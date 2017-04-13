Bitch Stole My Look! Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman Strut Their Stuff in Similar Chain Slip Dresses
Gabi Duncan
Shimma, shimma!
In this model edition of Bitch Stole My Look, runway darlings Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman hit the town in almost identical slinky, silver chain dresses. This sexy slip number has become quite trendy of late, and now, we have a friendly competition between two It girls on our hands!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channeled Paris Hilton by wearing a custom $9,000 LaBourjoisie mini covered in Swarovski crystals to celebrate her 21st birthday at Delilah last November. The fashionista accessorized the glamorous '20s-inspired look with choker necklaces and a fur stole.
Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel recently stepped out in the similar, but equally fabulous, Willa Slip Dress from Revolve's new label, H:ours, retailing for $298. Chanel elevated the outfit with chandelier earrings while her colorful braids added a fun twist.
So, which cover girl did it best? Cast your vote below to choose a winner!
