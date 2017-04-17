Is SUR turning into divorce court?!
During Vanderpump Rules' final reunion episode tonight, Scheana Marie will face Mike Shay for the first time since telling him she wants a divorce in November, and it's safe to say it will be just about as emotional--and awkward--as you'd imagine. Especially because Mike finds out about her new boyfriend, actor Rob Valletta, right then and there.
"It's unfortunate," Mike says of Scheana's new relationship in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. "You having a new boyfriend I think is very quick."
But when he says he doesn't even know who his ex's new beau is, Scheana quickly informs him that he does. "That's the guy you're dating?!" a shocked Mike asks, before confirming he does in fact know him.
Feel free to cringe, like many of the other cast members, at any time.
Also, in the sneak peek, Shay says he felt pressured to have his addiction issues brought up on the show. "My parents didn't know, my family didn't know. So I was forced to tell everyone," he says. "And now, anywhere I go, every day, I'm labeled as a druggie. I'm labeled forever." Scheana, however, doesn't have a lot of sympathy, saying she was once labeled a "homewrecking whore" after her affair with Eddie Cibrian when he was married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.
And the divorce drama doesn't end there, as Shay accuses Scheana of waiting to end their two-year marriage on-camera by saying she wanted to make things work.
But in an interview with E! News, Scheana told us she knew her marriage was over when she learned Shay was buying pills behind her back.
"I was like, 'I'm now done. I'm done. I'm done. Nothing at all can change my mind. I was willing to forgive you after you left me, and try and move past that, and work through it and start over and become best friends again and do all of this.' I was still willing to try," Scheana said. "The second I found out he was still lying to me—and had been for six to eight months—I was done."
In a previous clip from the reunion, Scheana accused Shay of cheating on her, revealing, "I caught him texting another girl."
To hear more from Scheana about her divorce from Shay, her new relationship and more, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules' Reunion, Part 3 airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
