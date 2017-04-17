Is SUR turning into divorce court?!

During Vanderpump Rules' final reunion episode tonight, Scheana Marie will face Mike Shay for the first time since telling him she wants a divorce in November, and it's safe to say it will be just about as emotional--and awkward--as you'd imagine. Especially because Mike finds out about her new boyfriend, actor Rob Valletta, right then and there.

"It's unfortunate," Mike says of Scheana's new relationship in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. "You having a new boyfriend I think is very quick."

But when he says he doesn't even know who his ex's new beau is, Scheana quickly informs him that he does. "That's the guy you're dating?!" a shocked Mike asks, before confirming he does in fact know him.

Feel free to cringe, like many of the other cast members, at any time.