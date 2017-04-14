Beauty Essentials You Need This Festival Season

Aside from the denim cut-offs and braided crowns, make up essentials are a must for looking your best during festival season.

Deciding on what to bring on your music retreat can be challenging. Although it may be tempting to take along your entire makeup bag, carrying the extra weight isn't necessary. With a few key beauty tools on your side (in addition to the face wipes, lip balm, oil-blotting sheets and other basics), you'll be prepared and ready to bring some glamour to the fields.

Wondering which products to pack on your upcoming festival journey? Keep scrolling to get all the info on what you'll need.