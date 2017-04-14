Beauty Essentials You Need This Festival Season

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
Aside from the denim cut-offs and braided crowns, make up essentials are a must for looking your best during festival season.
Deciding on what to bring on your music retreat can be challenging. Although it may be tempting to take along your entire makeup bag, carrying the extra weight isn't necessary. With a few key beauty tools on your side (in addition to the face wipes, lip balm, oil-blotting sheets and other basics), you'll be prepared and ready to bring some glamour to the fields.
Wondering which products to pack on your upcoming festival journey? Keep scrolling to get all the info on what you'll need.
Making sure your eyebrows are on point while in the ruckus of a show isn't the easiest task. To make sure things stay in shape, this 3-in-1 eyebrow gel sets, sculpts and conditions brows in just one swipe, allowing for a clean and glossy look.
Sephora Collection Brow Highlighting Gel + Clear Brow Gel, $12
Covering up a few imperfections doesn't require an entire kit. This easy-to-apply concealer is the perfect tool for touch-ups and to hide discolorations or brighten skin.
Even though it may seem a bit obvious, sunscreen is a serious must. To avoid getting burned and keep skin moisturized, bring along a small bottle in your bag to reapply every few hours.
Body jewels may have been in last year, but they've officially become a thing of the past. Now, it's all about tattoo stamps. They're fun and original, plus much easier to apply.
While doing festival things to the fullest, you're destined to build up some sweat. To keep up your hair clean and crisp, spray on this staple.
After running around and going from place to place throughout the day, you'll eventually feel a bit gross and probably won't smell your best. To freshen up, put on some facial spray to revitalize skin and get a hydrating boost with a pleasant scent.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, ($7)
For a glowing look with little effort, cream blush is the way to go. Simply dab it onto your cheeks and you'll get a rosy hue in a quick minute.
Glossier Cloud Paint, $18
Dry shampoo refreshes your locks, but it might not be able to keep up the festival hair style you've been working hard on. This weightless texture mist will give you the boho waves and effortlessly chic hair you want.
Ouai Wave Spray, $26
Dancing in the festival sun while looking your best? It's a win-win.