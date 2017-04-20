Living like a celebrity might be easier than you thought.

When we heard that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were selling their 10,500 square-foot Santa Barbara home (listed here), it was hard to avoid daydreams of pulling up to the Tuscan-style villa with moving vans. The views, landscaping and amenities would make anyone want to write a check.

Since most of us don't have $45 million to actually purchase the beautiful mansion, we're breaking down the power couples' home style so you can get the look for much, much less. Even better, Ellen partnered with Thomasville on a line of furniture, making it even easier to achieve her rustic style.