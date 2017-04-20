Courtesy Jim Bartsch
Living like a celebrity might be easier than you thought.
When we heard that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were selling their 10,500 square-foot Santa Barbara home (listed here), it was hard to avoid daydreams of pulling up to the Tuscan-style villa with moving vans. The views, landscaping and amenities would make anyone want to write a check.
Since most of us don't have $45 million to actually purchase the beautiful mansion, we're breaking down the power couples' home style so you can get the look for much, much less. Even better, Ellen partnered with Thomasville on a line of furniture, making it even easier to achieve her rustic style.
Here are five things we learned from the couple's home decor style.
The couple's living and dining rooms prove that soft hues, such as beige and tan, are anything but boring when done right. When you're excited about decorating, it's easy to go for bright colors, patterns and unique designs. But, accents are called accents for the reason. Our tip: Build the foundation of the room's design with neutral tones, then gradually add in color.
The comedian and actress share a love for the arts, and that's clear in their interiors. Since the furniture and rugs are neutral tones, the artwork pops, pushing you to take a closer look at either their Beauty-and-the-Beast-like library or their larger-than-life art pieces. Can't afford an original Basquiat? That's OK. Framing a print goes a long way.
Even though less and less people are reading from hardcover or paperback, books can still look modern. It's all in how your stack them. Alternate horizontal and vertical stacks to create some versatility. Playing with the color schemes of the stacks are also a great way to add color to any room.
Have you ever been in a room that is so beautiful that you don't really want to sit down? Of course, you want guests to marvel at your fine aesthetic. But, you also need the room to be comfortable, so they want to stay. Tube-shaped chairs and sofas appear both inviting and modern. The high arms give each guest their own space within yours.
Arteriors Calvin Chair, $3,300
Metal bowls, such as the bronze bowls under Ellen's living room console table, play a supporting role in room design. Without filling them, they fill a space without asking for attention. If you need extra storage space, boxes are a better option, as filling bowls with miscellaneous items can get messy fast.
Your Tuscan villa is only a couple of clicks away!