At 21 years old, Jenner has already carved out quite the impressive career of her own on catwalks and magazine covers all over the world. However, having already spent a decade on reality television, the famous Kardashian sibling was the target of critics who doubted the authenticity of her success outside of her family's domain. "I think people were afraid to say it to my face," Kendall said, "but they were probably talking behind my back: 'She thinks she's too cool. She's stuck-up…too into herself.'"

Of course, it wasn't the first or last time her or her high-profile family would be a target. After a stranger banged on her car window after waiting for her on her driveway and Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris, the family buckled down on security and today, Jenner is followed everywhere by a bodyguard. "I don't feel normal," she told the magazine, "and I like to feel as normal as I possibly can."