Flower crowns are almost in full bloom which could only mean one thing: it's almost time for Coachella!
With the festivities starting tomorrow, E! News caught up with Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd to get the scoop on the Angel Oasis, which will be featured at the festival this year. Plus, the two hotties reminded us what it's like to live a day in the life of an Angel.
When asked about the VS location at Coachella, Jasmine said,"I am so excited for the Victoria's Secret Angel Oasis. We'll have a few of the girls there and you can go and see all of the bralettes and [there will be a] beauty area."
With the news that fellow Angel Irina Shayk had recently given birth and would still make an appearance at Coachella, we wondered if the two would get her a baby gift. Although they revealed they hadn't spoken to her since the baby was born, Jasmine joked, "Maybe we could take a baby bralette."
The catwalk cuties also talked about their diet and their guilty pleasures. Jasmine admitted that her guilty pleasure food is always pizza, while Romee said she sticks to sweets.
"I like sweets a lot. I like chocolate, candies, ice cream." Her flavor of choice? "Salted caramel ice cream."
As far as working out goes, the two also spilled about how they keep their supermodel bods in shape. Jasmine revealed, "I try to work out like four to five times a week. And [Romee and I] actually work out together in New York."
Romee weighed in on their workout routine, saying, "It makes it more fun to do it with your friends and we do a nice lunch or brunch before."
E! also talked celeb crushes with the two Angels. So who has caught their eye recently? After a moment of careful thought, Jasmine said she'd have to choose Divergent actor Theo James.
Romee, on the other hand, couldn't pick a crush, but said she likes "anyone that's funny" like James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres.
Speaking of favorite celebs, we had to know who the two would choose if they could recruit any woman in the world to join them on the catwalk.
Romee was quick to say, "Beyoncé." Jasmine said, "Rihanna." Then, Romee suggested, "Beyoncé and Rihanna!" The angels laughed and Jasmine agreed that recruiting both RiRi and Bey was the best idea.