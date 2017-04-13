Flower crowns are almost in full bloom which could only mean one thing: it's almost time for Coachella!

With the festivities starting tomorrow, E! News caught up with Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd to get the scoop on the Angel Oasis, which will be featured at the festival this year. Plus, the two hotties reminded us what it's like to live a day in the life of an Angel.

When asked about the VS location at Coachella, Jasmine said,"I am so excited for the Victoria's Secret Angel Oasis. We'll have a few of the girls there and you can go and see all of the bralettes and [there will be a] beauty area."