Black-ish star Yara Shahidi found out just last week she has been accepted into all of the seven colleges she applied to.
The 17-year-old actress makes hard work look easy. Not only is Yara starring in one of the biggest network comedies on TV right now, but she's also maintaining a 4.6 grade point average! "I feel like, in my head, 'This is 12 years in the making, guys,'" Yara told E! News at ABC's Black-ish FYC Event at the Television Academy in L.A. Thursday. "This was 12 academic years. We're finally here!"
Yara is undecided about her prospects—and she's not making a choice until the last minute. Yara, who has two weeks to decide, said, "I have until May 1, and I will be submitting May 1 at midnight."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Of course, when your letter of recommendation comes from former First Lady Michelle Obama, you should be able to get into all the schools on your list! Yara first met Michelle when they were on a panel together for Glamour's International Day of the Girl event in October 2016. "She is very amazing and such a supporter," the actress told W in March, "which is something very surreal to say."
While she admits making the decision is nerve-wracking, Yara has been waiting for this for such a long time: "I am so ready!"
Yara, who looked college-chic in Marni on the red carpet, plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology. She is still undecided on a minor.
All of this comes at a time when ABC is in discussions for a possible spinoff show featuring Yara's Black-ish character Zoey Johnson. The show would follow Zoey's life as she heads off to college; ABC is planning on premiering a test pilot this spring.
Congratulations, Yara!