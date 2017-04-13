Black-ish star Yara Shahidi found out just last week she has been accepted into all of the seven colleges she applied to.

The 17-year-old actress makes hard work look easy. Not only is Yara starring in one of the biggest network comedies on TV right now, but she's also maintaining a 4.6 grade point average! "I feel like, in my head, 'This is 12 years in the making, guys,'" Yara told E! News at ABC's Black-ish FYC Event at the Television Academy in L.A. Thursday. "This was 12 academic years. We're finally here!"

Yara is undecided about her prospects—and she's not making a choice until the last minute. Yara, who has two weeks to decide, said, "I have until May 1, and I will be submitting May 1 at midnight."