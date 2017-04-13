It goes without saying: We all have a lot of questions for Jeff Varner after Wednesday's episode of Survivor: Game Changers.

In case you missed it (or you've been hiding under a rock the last 12 hours), the Survivor contestant outed Zeke Smith as transgender during tribal council in what appeared to be an attempt to save himself.

However, Varner believes if the entire two-hour long tribal council wasn't edited down to 20 minutes, you might be able to understand a bit more where he was coming from.