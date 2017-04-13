Survivor's Most Shocking Moments Ever

The outing of Zeke Smith as transgender by Jeff Varner on Survivor: Game Changers sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, but it's not the first time the CBS reality series has made headlines for events transpiring on or around it. There have been 34 seasons worth of shocking and scandalous moments on a show where eating bugs is encouraged.

Jeff outed Zeke during a Tribal Council meeting in front of the other remaining players and host Jeff Probst. "There is deception here. Deceptions on levels Jeff that these guys don't even understand," Jeff said, before turning to Zeke and adding: "Why haven't you told anyone that you're transgender?"