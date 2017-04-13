Katy Perry is no longer living a teenage dream.

Instead, she's living a woman's dream, engulfed in not only success and sense of self, but years of lessons learned. While she was famously sheltered by a conservative upbringing, May's Vogue cover girl never lost her innate curiosity—an attribute she carries with her to this day.

"My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still," she told the magazine, recalling her childhood days when she not "allowed to interact with gay people" or celebrate Halloween among other restrictions as the daughter of Pentecostal pastors. "But I came out of the womb asking questions, curious from day one, and I am really grateful for that: My curiosity has led me here."