Beauty and the Beast Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

Disney has done it again.

The studio announced Thursday that its live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast has earned $1 billion at the global box office, making it 2017's highest-grossing film worldwide to date. Additionally, the fairy tale is now the highest-grossing live-action movie musical in history.

Beauty and the Beast is the second of Disney's live-action updates to cross the $1 billion mark after 2010's Alice in Wonderland, and the studio now has 14 of the 29 movies to earn $1 billion or more. The last film to make the list was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; it was Disney's fourth release from 2016 to do so after Zootopia, Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory.