Beauty and the Beast Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

Disney has done it again.
The studio announced Thursday that its live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast has earned $1 billion at the global box office, making it 2017's highest-grossing film worldwide to date. Additionally, the fairy tale is now the highest-grossing live-action movie musical in history.
Beauty and the Beast is the second of Disney's live-action updates to cross the $1 billion mark after 2010's Alice in Wonderland, and the studio now has 14 of the 29 movies to earn $1 billion or more. The last film to make the list was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; it was Disney's fourth release from 2016 to do so after Zootopia, Captain America: Civil War and Finding Dory.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Bill Condon, Beauty and the Beast stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Emma Watson as Belle. Before news of the film's billion-dollar milestone was official, Gad tweeted, "Words cannot express how grateful I am to all of you for helping us make history. So proud to be a part of this legacy."
Beauty and the Beast opened March 17 in the U.S. before expanding to Asian and European markets. As of Thursday, it is currently ranked No. 29 on the all-time worldwide box office list.
The musical is up for four awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7: Movie of the Year, Best Actor in a Movie (Watson), Best Kiss (Stevens and Watson) and Best Duo (Evans and Gad).