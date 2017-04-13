AKM-GSI
Spencer Pratt may not actually be the pregnant one, but he's still glowing just as much as his expecting wife, Heidi Montag, as proven in their latest set of pregnancy photos.
The couple can't help but smile from ear-to-ear after announcing they're expecting their first child together, holding each other close on a beach in Santa Barbara as the pose for the pics in matching ensembles.
Wearing a white maxi skirt with a matching white top, Heidi shows off her tiny, growing belly while her hubby can't help but hold and kiss it. Spencer dons a similarly hued ensemble, wearing a white button-down with beige pants.
AKM-GSI
The couple announced their pregnancy news Wednesday, on the cover of Us Weekly's Apr. 24 issue.
In the cover story, Spencer gushed, "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this."
Heidi added, "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don't know anything."
Well, the couple as surely started getting prepared. In fact, one of the photos from their pregnancy shoot shows them surrounded by a slew of baby books as they avidly study about becoming first-time parents.
They're not alone, though!
Several of their former Hills co-stars are also expecting babies this year, including Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell as well as Whitney Port and her hubby Tim Rosenman.
In fact, Heidi has congratulated both of them in the past, gushing over what an exciting time this is for the cast of the MTV reality show.
AKM-GSI
"It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant, so first and foremost, a huge congratulations to my former co-stars, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting," she told Faithwire in February. "I think that pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life."
She then addressed LC and Whitney directly, adding, "You're both going to be amazing moms."
She continued, "I have been planning my own family and I am very excited for them. It stirs up excitement with what's going to be coming up in my life—hopefully soon, too...Obviously, I have been wanting children and I am excited for it, but it hasn't been the right timing for me."
Looks like the right timing is now!