Spencer Pratt may not actually be the pregnant one, but he's still glowing just as much as his expecting wife, Heidi Montag, as proven in their latest set of pregnancy photos.

The couple can't help but smile from ear-to-ear after announcing they're expecting their first child together, holding each other close on a beach in Santa Barbara as the pose for the pics in matching ensembles.

Wearing a white maxi skirt with a matching white top, Heidi shows off her tiny, growing belly while her hubby can't help but hold and kiss it. Spencer dons a similarly hued ensemble, wearing a white button-down with beige pants.