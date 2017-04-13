Goldie Hawn: Hollywood Didn't Want Me Back After 15 Years Away

Hollywood hasn't always been kind to its leading ladies.

Goldie Hawn returns to the silver screen May 12, starring opposite Amy Schumer in Snatched. The mother-daughter comedy marks the actress' first film role since 2002's The Banger Sisters.

Back in the day, Hawn could do no wrong at the box office; Private Benjamin, Overboard and The First Wives Club were major, career-defining hits. But when Hawn was pitched to star in Snatched, the studio initially balked. "They didn't want me in the beginning," Hawn says with a shrug in Entertainment Weekly's Apr. 21 issue. But Schumer wouldn't accept any substitutes: "I said, 'Over my dead body Goldie is not going to be in this movie,'" she recalls. "I'd die for her."