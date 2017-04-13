Get a mop because these photos will melt your heart!
Kelly Clarkson virtually invited fans into her son Remington's first birthday party thanks to new photos posted on social media. The tot celebrated his first birthday Wednesday, complete with a polka dot bow tie and pint-sized crown.
In addition to his incredible birthday fashion, little Remmy also celebrated in style thanks to an adorable camping-themed birthday cake, complete with a miniature tent and bear! With help from his famous parents, Carkson and Brandon Blackstock, he had his cake and ate it, too.
The little guy wasn't done horsing around until he opened one of his presents—a rocking horse.
"Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!!" his proud mom wrote on Instagram. "#RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim."
While her son breezed through his first year, Clarkson appears to be soaking in every bit of motherhood. While juggling two kids under three can be quite the challenge, it doesn't hurt that her little ones balance each other out.
"He's kind of the most super chill dude ever," she told E! News of her second baby. "He kind of has to be, because our 2-year-old daughter rules the nest."
According to Clarkson, River Rose "is the opposite of chill. She is me! She is 100 percent all the time." River Rose is "the sweetest thing," Kelly told E! News, "but she's also 2, so she can go from the sweetest thing to the most awful thing. It's like, 'You need to not be a demon!'"
Come June, she'll be 3 years old and eating her own birthday cake!