Harry Styles Reveals Album Release Date and Track List

Ahead of his Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend, Harry Styles is teasing fans with even more information about his forthcoming album.
The self-titled record will be released May 12, 2017, and features 10 songs, including his first single "Sign of the Times." The other songs are named "Meet Me in the Hallway," "Carolina," "Two Ghosts," "Sweet Creature," "Only Angel," "Kiwi," "Ever Since New York," "Woman" and "From the Dining Table."
...What happened in New York, Harry?!
The One Direction alum also shared two photos from his album's artwork. One photo shows the crooner sitting in what appears to be a tub with his back to the camera. The other photo shows Harry in the same water, but this time fans can get a glimpse of his profile.
Upon Harry's release of "Sign of the Times," he spoke to BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw about his album. "In the least weird way possible, it's my favorite album to listen to at the moment," he said. In total, Harry wrote about 70 songs for the album, most of which were just "little ideas."
"We did 50 songs and ideas in Jamaica—and that's including, like, little ideas," he shared. "Well, full songs—I say there are 30 songs, probably. One of the songs on the album, I wrote a few years ago."
Fans had to wait longer than anticipated for Harry's album because of his role in Christopher Nolan's war epic, Dunkirk. He admitted that filming the movie helped his songwriting process. "For a while before, all I thought about it was stressing about what it was going to be. It gave me a chance to completely step away from it for a bit and have a real break," he said.
"By the end of the movie—because we were swimming so much—I just wanted to write songs."
And now fans will get to hear them.