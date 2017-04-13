Why Armie Hammer Nearly Missed His Son Ford's Birth

But, when the Free Fire actor's son Ford Douglas Hammer was born Jan. 15, Armie nearly missed the once in a lifetime moment. At the time, Elizabeth Chambers shared a photo of her husband Armie in a hospital gown, kissing her baby bump. As the 30-year-old actor joked on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, "We like to mix things up and keep it interesting."
"The funny thing is," Armie added, "she's actually four days due when that picture was taken."
"Right before she was supposed to have the baby, I tore my pectoral muscle completely off my skeleton. I was in the gym with my brother-in-law, John; we were just working out," Armie explained. "Basically, what happened is I tore my pectoral muscle. They went in and they opened it up and they go, 'Your muscle is free. You don't live very gently, do you?' I was like, 'No, 've never been accused of that.' So, I'm walking around my house—really kind of hobbling—and my arm doesn't work. It's really kind of a sad thing. And my wife finally goes, 'You know what? Just go get the surgery. Honestly, you're not doing anybody any favors.'"
Armie scheduled the surgery for after Elizabeth's due date, but "she was a little late with the baby." He proceeded as planned, assuming she wouldn't go into labor anytime soon. "I go in for the surgery and then we're thinking, 'Now I've had the surgery; I'll be able to help.' But really, what happened was I go in for the surgery and then I wake up in another hospital and all of a sudden my wife is having the baby," he said. "You know, 'cause I'm on medication and all that."
Jimmy Kimmel joked, "What an impression you made on the kid!"
"He slapped me!" Armie joked. "'Wake up!'"
During Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 49-year-old host also shared one of the many embarrassing childhood photos Armie recently shared on Instagram. "Did you and the dog go to the same groomer?" he teased. Armie laughed and replied, "That was my mom's dog, and I'm convinced that this picture was punishment for dyeing my hair that color. My mom was like, 'Oh, you think you want white hair? Well...Here you go! I'll put you in a ridiculous picture.'"
