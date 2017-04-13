Sienna Miller is quashing those pesky romance rumors surrounding her and Brad Pitt.
The actress, who stars in Pitt's Plan B Entertainment's The Lost City of Z, told Page Six Tuesday evening that there is nothing romantic happening between them. "I'm not going to even dignify it with a response," she told the publication at a Cinema Society screening of her latest film. "It's predictable and silly."
Rumors began to swirl after the colleagues were spotted reportedly getting cozy while out to dinner, but a source told E! News that news of "serious flirting" was "exaggerated."
Getty Images / FilmMagic
While there may be nothing going on between Pitt and Miller, news of Pitt's public outing is enough to make headlines. The Allied star has been stepping out more and more as of late. After he and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce, Pitt started living a more low-key life, so as to keep his and his family's privacy intact.
Aside from the rare red carpet appearance to promote his Marion Cotillard-starring movie and a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Pitt stayed away from the spotlight. These days, however, Pitt, who has been displaying a much more svelte look, has been walking red carpets more frequently and attending meet-and-greets with fans.
Even though the War Machine star isn't embarking on a new romance, Pitt does seem to be starting rekindling his love with Hollywood and his fans.