Sienna Miller is quashing those pesky romance rumors surrounding her and Brad Pitt.

The actress, who stars in Pitt's Plan B Entertainment's The Lost City of Z, told Page Six Tuesday evening that there is nothing romantic happening between them. "I'm not going to even dignify it with a response," she told the publication at a Cinema Society screening of her latest film. "It's predictable and silly."

Rumors began to swirl after the colleagues were spotted reportedly getting cozy while out to dinner, but a source told E! News that news of "serious flirting" was "exaggerated."