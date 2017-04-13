Talk about a memorable red carpet run-in!

After arriving to the red carpet for Wednesday night's The Promise premiere, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian posed for pictures with none other than Cher! The women shared a few laughs as they posed for throngs of photographers, Kim donning a gold gown while Kourtney and Cher sported their own twists on black ensembles.

Inside the theater, the women took seats toward the back to watch the film. The historical drama chronicles a love triangle set during the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Genocide. The subject matter hits home for the sisters, whose famous father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent.