Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Red Carpet for The Promise Premiere—and Bump Into Cher!

Kourtney Kardashian, Cher, Kim Kardashian

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a memorable red carpet run-in!

After arriving to the red carpet for Wednesday night's The Promise premiere, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian posed for pictures with none other than Cher! The women shared a few laughs as they posed for throngs of photographers, Kim donning a gold gown while Kourtney and Cher sported their own twists on black ensembles. 

The historical drama chronicles a love triangle set during the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Genocide. The subject matter hits home for the sisters, whose famous father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

"So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people," the mom of two tweeted. 

The ladies were in good company as Sylvester Stallone also showed up to support his friend, producer Mike Medavoy

"With my great friend , Legendary Producer Mike Medavoy at the premiere of his POWERFUL new film THE PROMISE #HOLLYWOOD #CLASSIC," the actor wrote on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News Leonardo DiCaprio also discreetly showed up for the film, arriving solo in a scarf and newsboy cap. 

Sounds like it was the place to be!

 

