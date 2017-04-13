Here's a Fishtail Braid You Can Actually Do

Trust: It looks way harder than it is.

Celebrities like Blake Lively, Nikki Reed and Nicole Kidman may have worn intricate fishtail braids on the red carpet, but the plait is perfectly appropriate for a casual event or even at the gym. Consider it a flattering hairstyle for pretty much any occasion and anyone…except those who can't do the braid.

No judgment here, but should you want to take your classic plait to the next level, we broke down the essential steps to creating a red-carpet-worthy fishtail braid. Basically, instead of weaving three strands together, like with a traditional braid, you're weaving the outer strands of two sections inward. Sound complicated? Just follow the steps below.