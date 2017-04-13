It's Jughead's birthday on tonight's Riverdale, meaning it's also Jughead's least favorite day of the year.

In "The Lost Weekend," Betty (Lili Reinhart) throws her boyfriend a birthday party, despite warnings from all of her friends that a party is the last thing Jughead (Cole Sprouse) would want. Things only get worse when Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) shows up in the mood for revenge, and what was supposed to be "inner circle only" turns to chaos, complete with red Solo cups and a whole bunch of secrets on the edge of everyone's tongues, with a miserable Jughead at the center of it all.

And that, according to Cole Sprouse, is exactly why Jughead is so miserable.