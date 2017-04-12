Time flies when you're having fun with your baby.
Less than two months after Hoda Kotb announced she had adopted a baby girl, the Today show co-host is heading back to her favorite morning show.
In a new promo that appeared during tonight's NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, viewers learned that the Today family will welcome back Hoda on Monday morning.
"Now you can see more of Hoda every morning with Matt and Savannah," the ad teased. "Join us as we welcome her back."
As for Hoda's co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, we have a feeling she's cheering to the news right about now as well.
The exciting news comes shortly after Hoda enjoyed some happy family time with her mom, sister and extended family.
In several photos posted onto social media, the morning show fan-favorite revealed just how close Haley Joy and her cousins have become.
"Gang is all here," she shared on Instagram. "#cousins xx."
Throughout Hoda's maternity leave, her Today family has been able to visit the new mom and document their meetings on social media. Along the way, Hoda herself has been able to call into the morning show and share a few updates.
While celebrating nine years with Kathie Lee last Friday, the best-selling author made an emotional return via phone.
"I want to say something to you, Kath, on our ninth anniversary, my life has changed so profoundly since I met you," Hoda explained through tears. "I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected. So for every single day of the nine years, I love you."
"You've changed mine, too, Hoda. Honestly," Kathie Lee continued. "I have been blessed in my life two times to work with the most extraordinary people in the world and it just keeps getting better, and I love you and come home to us soon, OK, baby?"
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)