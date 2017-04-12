Time flies when you're having fun with your baby.

Less than two months after Hoda Kotb announced she had adopted a baby girl, the Today show co-host is heading back to her favorite morning show.

In a new promo that appeared during tonight's NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, viewers learned that the Today family will welcome back Hoda on Monday morning.

"Now you can see more of Hoda every morning with Matt and Savannah," the ad teased. "Join us as we welcome her back."

As for Hoda's co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, we have a feeling she's cheering to the news right about now as well.