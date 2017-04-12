Survivor Contestant Zeke Smith Reveals He's Transgender After Fellow Contestant Jeff Varner Outs Him On the Show
Pink has always been fearless when it comes to her body, so it comes as no surprise that the proud mama shared a photo on Instagram of her breastfeeding her baby Jameson Moon. Earlier today, the on-the-go mom was getting in some exercise when she stopped to take a pic while feeding her three-month-old son during a hike.
Along with the sweet snap, the mother of two captioned the photo, "Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet."
The "Just Like Fire" singer has been working out since six weeks after giving birth to baby Jameson on December 28, 2016—and today the mom, who also has a five-year-old daughter, kept it up by bringing her second-born on her workout.
The 37-year-old may have kept her second pregnancy a secret until the month before she gave birth, but she's all about showing the world that she breastfeeds her little guy.
This isn't the first time that Pink has dared to bare a breastfeeding photo. Back in 2012, the songstress tweeted out a powerful image of herself, breastfeeding her daughter Willow Sage. The photo, which showed the busy mom on break during a busy day, had the caption, "Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:)"
But Carey Hart's lady love isn't the only celeb who is on the crusade to normalize breastfeeding. While not every famous mom does it, Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, Alanis Morisette, Olivia Wilde, Blake Lively and more have proudly shared striking photos of themselves breastfeeding their wee ones.