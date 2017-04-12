But first, let her take a selfie...

Pink has always been fearless when it comes to her body, so it comes as no surprise that the proud mama shared a photo on Instagram of her breastfeeding her baby Jameson Moon. Earlier today, the on-the-go mom was getting in some exercise when she stopped to take a pic while feeding her three-month-old son during a hike.

Along with the sweet snap, the mother of two captioned the photo, "Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet."