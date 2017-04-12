Two-time Survivor contestant Zeke Smith revealed himself to be transgender during tonight's episode, after fellow tribe member Jeff Varner decided to out him in front of the other contestants.

The 29 year-old contestant won viewers over during the Millennials vs. Gen-X season of Survivor with his lovable personality, and even inspired another contestant, Bret, to come out to him on the show. Zeke was brought back this season for Game Changers, which is entirely made up of returning players who had a major impact on the show in previous seasons.

In last week's episode, it was Zeke's idea to get rid of two-time winner and powerhouse player Sandra, blindsiding Jeff in the process, meaning Jeff was going to be pretty wary of all his tribe mates going into this week.

During tonight's tribal council, Jeff admitted to host Jeff Probst that he felt he was going home. Before any vote was cast, however, the contestant revealed personal information about Zeke.

"There is deception here. Deceptions on levels Jeff that these guys don't even understand," Jeff explained before looking at Zeke. "Why haven't you told anyone that you're transgender?"