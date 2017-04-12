Step aside panty-gate, because the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just got another major storyline to explore.
In a sneak peek at Tuesday's reunion show, Kim Richards joins the couch to discuss some of the biggest moments of the season.
Before a battle erupts between Kim and some of her co-stars, host Andy Cohen wanted to bring up some gossip filling the streets of 90210.
"I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?" Andy shared with Kim. As it turns out, this is so true.
"Yes, let's not get into it," Kim shared with a smile on her face. "I had dinner with him."
"Sex or not?" cast member Lisa Vanderpump asked. "Did you see him naked?"
"I don't want to talk about the President," Kim added before letting out a few laughs.
While she may no longer be a full-time cast member, Kim ultimately wanted to attend this season's reunion after several cast members discussed her in recent episodes. During part two, much of the drama will center around speculation from Lisa Rinna that Kim was struggling with her sobriety.
"I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years," Kim recently shared with E! News at Star Magazine's Hollywood Rocks party. "I've worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I'm a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she's done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean."
She added, "I really felt like going to the reunion was my opportunity to walk in and address and speak up on my behalf or myself and that's what I did."
As for her brief fling with President Trump, Andy left us with one final thought. "Kim could have been our First Lady."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
