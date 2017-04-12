Step aside panty-gate, because the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just got another major storyline to explore.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's reunion show, Kim Richards joins the couch to discuss some of the biggest moments of the season.

Before a battle erupts between Kim and some of her co-stars, host Andy Cohen wanted to bring up some gossip filling the streets of 90210.

"I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?" Andy shared with Kim. As it turns out, this is so true.

"Yes, let's not get into it," Kim shared with a smile on her face. "I had dinner with him."